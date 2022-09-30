Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer posts optimistic update on Dolphins’ QB: ‘All things look good at the moment’

Following a terrifying scene during Thursday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailo’s personal trainer provided an optimistic update on the third-year quarterback’s status, adding that “all things look good at the moment.”

Nick Hicks, Tagovailoa’s longtime personal trainer, said in a since-deleted tweet on Friday morning that his x-rays were negative and initial tests showed no signs of internal bleeding.

He added that Tagovailoa will undergo further testing and get a second opinion but added, “All things look good at the moment.”

Hicks did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The tweet follows reports that Tagovailoa flew home with the team on Thursday night wearing a neck brace and that initial tests were “negative” and showed “nothing broken.”

Tagovailoa was ruled out of Thursday night’s game with head and neck injuries after getting sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou with around six minutes left in the first half.

The initial scene of the young quarterback frozen on the ground drew criticism from around the league over the Dolphins’ decision to play him in the short week following another scary incident in their Sunday matchup against the Buffalo Bills, where Tagovailoa stumbled on the field after hitting the ground.

“If there’s any sort of inclination that someone has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol, and it’s very strict,” head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday. “People don’t vary or stray. We don’t mess with that. Never have, and as long as I’m the head coach, that will never be an issue you guys have to worry about.”

The NFL Players Association launched a probe into the league’s concussion protocols earlier this week, following Sunday’s incident. The union released a statement on Thursday saying the investigation is still “ongoing.”