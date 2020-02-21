Tua Tagovailoa reveals which team he would want to play for if it was up to him

Tua Tagovailoa is seeing stars.

The Alabama quarterback could have been the top pick in the NFL Draft in April if it wasn’t for the hip injury he suffered during the 2019 season. He talked to the NFL Network on Friday and was asked where he would play if he had the choice.

“If you’re saying to me if I could choose what team I want to play on growing up, then I’d probably tell you the Cowboys. But they’re so far down [in the draft],” he replied.

When told about the Cowboys still trying to negotiate a contract with Dak Prescott, Tagovailoa didn’t appear fazed.

“I’ll learn under him.”

It’s unlikely Tagovailoa falls beyond the seventh pick in the draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers are all interested in a quarterback and could land Tagovailoa.

Some mock drafts have him playing for the Lions or the Dolphins. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the consensus No. 1 overall pick after leading the Tigers to a national championship, winning the Heisman Trophy and having one of the best seasons of any quarterback ever in college football.