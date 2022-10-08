Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation concludes, NFL and NFLPA release findings

The NFL and NFLPA have concluded their investigation regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s injury on Sept. 25 when he showed gross motor instability.

The investigation showed the following:

“While the investigation determined that the team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals followed the steps of the Protocol as written,the NFL and NFLPA agree that the outcome in this case is not what was intended when the Protocols were drafted.”

After a tackle during a Week 3 game, the Dolphins quarterback hit his head on the turf, grabbed his helmet, shook his head several times, and took several steps before wobbling back down to the turf.

Tagovailoa and the team said he suffered a hyperextended back — not a concussion like most thought — which was concluded to be the case.

The investigation found, as the team had stated, that Tagovailoa “did not report or exhibit any signs or symptoms of concussion during his locker room exam, during the remainder of the game, or throughout the following week,” and that his gross motor instability was not neurologically caused.

“However, the team physician and UNC (unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant) did not conduct an examination of Mr. Tagovailoa’s back during the concussion examination, but instead relied on the earlier examination conducted by other members of the medical staff.”

With the results of the investigation came a modification in the concussion protocols that are set to be in effect for Sunday’s games.

The NFL and NFLPA said that any player who shows “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue,” known as ataxia, he will be unable to return to the field.

There is no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return.