Tua Tagovailoa addresses health concerns ahead of draft: 'It's a part of the game'

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed recent concerns about his health on Instagram Friday, saying that injuries are bound to happen when you’re playing a contact sport.

Tagovailoa told former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley on Instagram live that while he has sustained frequent injuries throughout his college career, saying, “I’m not playing badminton. I’m not on the swim team.”

“[Football] is a physical sport. You’re gonna get hurt. That just comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate that I got hurt every season,” Tagovailoa said, according to ESPN. “It’s a part of the game. It’s a contact sport. I can only control what I can control. I can’t control that.”

Tagovailoa’s final season at Alabama was cut short in November 2019 after suffering a posterior wall fracture and a dislocated hip. He also injured his right ankle a month earlier. The previous season, he had sprained his left ankle, right knee and broke his left index finger.

But reports surfaced Wednesday that the top draft prospect also suffered at least one broken wrist which resulted in one failed physical.

His agent responded, telling ESPN that the “health concerns are overblown.”

Tagovailoa is expected to be drafted early on with some predicting that he will land the No. 5 overall pick.

“I’ll play for whoever takes me,” Tagovailoa said Friday. “I just want to play, man. It doesn’t matter what organization I go to, man. I just want to play. I look forward to playing under any organization that is willing to take a chance on me.”