Trump will ‘soil’ Super Bowl LIX with possible historic appearance, columnist says

As the countdown for Super Bowl LIX continues, a high-profile U.S. political figure is expected to be on hand.

Punchbowl News was first to report that President Donald Trump will likely be in attendance when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head in this year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans. The Associated Press confirmed the report, citing a White House official.

A source familiar with the matter also told Fox News Digital he would be at the game.

Trump would be the first sitting president to attend the game, per the New York Post .

News of Trump’s impending visit to Caesars Superdome this Sunday sparked strong reactions. On Tuesday, an op-ed piece from USA Today columnist Mike Freeman addressed the president’s reported decision to watch the NFL’s championship game in person. Freeman characterized Trump as “the most divisive president of our lifetime.”

He asserted that the Super Bowl is typically a moment in which the majority of Americans come together, despite their differences.

“We put aside politics. We put aside our differences. We take part in a great American tradition,” Freeman noted.

However, instead of allowing the big game to take on its annual role “as a genuine moment of unity,” Freeman argued that Trump’s presence could sully the moment’s integrity.

“Trump soils everything. Now, he’s doing the same to the biggest game of the year,” he continued.

Freeman also pointed to some of the likely logistical concerns Trump’s presence would create for security personnel leading up to and during Sunday.

“There’s a reason sitting presidents don’t normally go. It’s potentially a security nightmare. But also, to me, they want the game to be the center of attention, not them,” he wrote.

Trump did not attend many NFL games during his first term in the White House. However, he did make an appearance at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the New York Jets in October following a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The president has been a more frequent guest at college football games over the last few years. He made his presence felt at the Alabama-Georgia game in September and attended the Army-Navy game following the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Before the game kicks off, Trump will speak with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier. The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday.

The news of Trump’s upcoming appearance coincided with a report from The Athletic about the NFL’s decision to switch the “End Racism” end zone signage to messages of “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us.” The messages are one facet of the league’s multilayered “Inspire Change,” which was created in 2018 and makes efforts to advance diversity and inclusion.

Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage can be seen on FOX beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Tubi will also stream coverage on its platform for the first time.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

