Trump to sign executive order to keep biological men out of women’s sports

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to keep biological men out of women’s sports, OutKick confirmed on Tuesday.

The executive order will come on National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday, which celebrates female athletes across women’s sports and those who are committed to providing equal access to sports for all females.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump made fairness in women’s sports a major campaign issue on his way to winning the presidential election over former Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

At the beginning of January, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine sex in Title IX as “gender identity.” Then, Trump’s Department of Education told K-12 schools and higher learning institutions that Title IX protections would be recognized on the basis of biological sex.

Trump made clear in December he was going to end the “transgender lunacy.”

WOMEN ARE LOSING THE SPORTS GENDER BATTLE. LET’S HELP THEM WIN THE WAR

“And we will keep men out of women’s sports,” he said in part at a convention in Arizona. “And that will, likewise, be done on Day 1. Should I do Day 1, Day 2 or Day 3? How about Day 1? Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders — male and female. It doesn’t sound too complicated. Does it?”

As he accepted the Republican nomination for president in July, he made his stance clear.

“We will not have men playing in women’s sports, that will end immediately,” he said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ with the Boys” with former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton and called the notion of trans inclusion in women’s sports “ridiculous.”