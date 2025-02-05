Trump signs ‘No Men in Women’s Sports’ executive order

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order, fulfilling one of his major campaign promises of keeping biological men out of girls and women’s sports.

Trump signed the executive order on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which celebrates female athletes in women’s sports and those who are committed to providing equal access to sports for all females.

“This doesn’t have to be long. It’s all about common sense,” Trump said before signing the order, adding that “women’s sports will be only for women.”

Trump declared, “the war on women’s sports is over.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing before Trump signed the executive order that it “upholds the promise of Title IX.”

“President Trump pledged to restore common sense to our country and he’s continuing to deliver on that with an executive order that he will sign later today,” she added. “The president will be signing an executive order, keeping men out of women’s sports to defend the safety of athletes, protect competitive integrity and uphold the promise of Title IX.

“This common-sense action from President Trump ends the disgusting betrayal of women and girls by the previous administration, who for years catered to radical activists who wanted biological males to be treated as women in workplace, showers, competitive sports, prisons and even rape shelters. Gender ideology insanity is over.”

Leavitt also called on Senate lawmakers to pass the Protection of Women and Girls Sports Act, which the House passed last month. The bill would ban biological males from participating on girls’ school sports teams. The bill would amend federal law to specify that student athletes must participate in school sports teams that coincide with their gender at birth.

“It’s incredibly important Congress immediately acts on this priority,” Leavitt added. “I think the president is really setting the tone making this a very immediate priority for this administration just as he promised to do on the campaign trail.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.