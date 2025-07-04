Trump says UFC fight will take place on White House grounds

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced a UFC fight will take place at the White House next year to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th birthday.

“Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight,” Trump said in a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday in an address on the eve of the 4th of July.

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.

“We’re going to build a little — we’re not, Dana is going to do it. Dana is great, one of a kind — going to be UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of ‘250’ also.”

The match would appear to take place on the White House lawn, though no formal permits or logistical details have been confirmed.

The National Park Service, which manages the White House grounds, has not publicly commented. UFC has not released a statement confirming or denying the plan.

Trump, who is a known close friend of UFC CEO Dana White, attended a UFC fight Newark in June.

A thunderous roar befell the sold-out crowd at “The Rock” when Trump walked into the building with White ahead of a UFC 316 stacked main card on June 7.

Trump did his signature dance as he walked along the arena floor, greeting UFC fans as he made his way to his seat ringside.

This was a similar welcome he got at the Kaseya Center in Miami at UFC 314, where he had a large entourage with him, including his granddaughter Kai Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel, among others.