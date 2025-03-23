Trump receives raucous welcome at NCAA wrestling championships: Champ is here

President Donald Trump is attending the final rounds of the 2024-25 NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia on Saturday.

For the president, it marks another stop on his tour of major sporting events in what has been one of the most sport-focused presidencies in American history.

And Trump will be there to potentially see a chapter in the sports’ history, as Penn State is looking to run up a streak of four straight national titles. It would the third time Penn State wins four straight championships since 2011, as only Iowa and Ohio State have interrupted the Nittany Lions’ run of dominance.

And Penn State is firmly in the drivers’ seat to do it, leading with 169 points – 60-point margin over second-place Nebraska.

“We’re going to the big fight. The reason I’m going is in Philadelphia. They have the NCAA, world, wrestling for college. And I’ve always supported the wrestlers,” Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday. “So I want to support them. These are the great college wrestlers from the various schools. I think Penn State is leading, and Nebraska is in second place right now. And a lot of good things.”

OutKick co-founder Clay Travis broke the news that Trump would attend the event on Tuesday when he said in an X post that he would be traveling “with” the president on “Air Force One” to the championships.

The White House confirmed Friday that Trump would attend the event.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is also reportedly joining Trump in Philadelphia, a source familiar with his plans told Fox News Digital .

Jordan himself was a noted wrestling champion during his time in high school and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he won the NCAA Division I men’s wrestling title twice. He was later an assistant coach at Ohio State University’s wrestling program from 1987 to 1995.

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., will also be tagging along. McCormick previously confirmed that Trump would be in attendance at the event in the senator’s home state of Pennsylvania.

“I’m thrilled to be in Philadelphia this weekend with [Trump] for the [NCAA Wrestling] Championship,” McCormick wrote on X. “I grew up wrestling in small towns across PA and at West Point. It taught me grit, resilience, and hard work.”

This will be the second time in three years that President Donald Trump has attended the NCAA Wrestling Championships, as he went in 2023 when they were in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trump has been seen at a few different sporting events since winning the Presidential election in November.

Trump attended the Daytona 500 in February and became the first sitting president to attend two Daytona 500 races at Daytona International Speedway. He attended the race the first time in February 2020.

Trump was a fixture in the pre-race festivities as he rode in “The Beast” for a lap before the iconic race and had a special message for drivers that was broadcast on their radios.

Earlier in February, Trump became the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl. When Trump was shown in the stadium, a raucous cheer was heard on the FOX broadcast from the crowd.

In December, Trump attended the 125th edition of the Army-Navy football game with Vice President JD Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard among others.

Trump attended the annual rivalry game throughout his presidency, first attending in 2016 shortly after winning that year’s election. He also was at the game during each year of his presidency, including in 2020 at West Point.

A couple of weeks after Trump won the election over Vice President Kamala Harris in November, he attended UFC 309.

Trump sat cage-side alongside Elon Musk, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump Jr. and others.

Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic via knockout and did Trump’s signature dance move in the immediate aftermath. He pointed to Trump right after and gave his UFC Heavyweight Championship to Trump to hold.