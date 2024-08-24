Trump poses for photo with Raiders stars Maxx Crosby and Gardner Minshew in Las Vegas

Three Las Vegas Raiders players posed for a photograph with Former President Trump Friday.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Alex Bachman posed with Trump in a furnished room in Las Vegas in a photo posted on X by The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers.

Crosby, one of the Raiders’ biggest stars, expressed his fandom of Trump shortly after a July 13 assassination attempt on the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crosby referred to Trump as the GOAT in a post on X that day. Crosby has spent his entire career with the Raiders.

Minshew is a newcomer to Las Vegas, having just signed with the Raiders in the offseason. Minshew was named the team’s starting quarterback by head coach Antonio Pierce.

Bachman, a former New York Giant, was projected to contend for a spot on the active roster as a backup or the team’s practice squad but still managed to work his way into the photo with Trump.

Trump was in Nevada Friday for a campaign event, where he touted his “no tax on tips” policy. He also thanked former 2024 opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his endorsement after Kennedy ended his bid as an independent candidate.

“We just had a very nice endorsement from RFK Jr. Bobby. And I’ll be talking about that. We’re heading out right after this. We’re going to be going to Arizona. We’ll be talking about that and a lot of other things too, but I just want to thank everybody, and I want to thank Bobby. That was very nice. That was really very — that’s big. He’s a great guy, respected by everybody,” Trump said at the event.

The former Democrat spoke a couple of hours before Trump was scheduled to hold a campaign event in nearby Glendale, Arizona. The Trump campaign on Thursday announced the former president would be joined by a “special guest,” which sparked speculation of a Kennedy endorsement.

Las Vegas has long been one of the cities in which Trump’s businesses have held economic and cultural prominence. In 2008, Trump International Hotel Las Vegas officially opened as the tallest building in Las Vegas. Trump partnered on the 1,282-room, non-gaming project with Las Vegas casino owner and friend Phil Ruffin. The developers have closed more than $400 million in unit sales since the luxury high-rise opened in 2008, property records show, according to the Review Journal.

Nevada has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election since 2008. However, Trump has held a polling lead in the state for much of the 2024 campaign cycle. Since 1980, the presidential candidate who carried Nevada has won the election 10 out of 11 times. The only exception was in 2016, when Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton but won the election.

The Raiders open the season Sept. 8 in Los Angeles against the division rival Chargers.

