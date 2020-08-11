Trump on Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers: 'He's going to surprise a lot of people'

President Trump said Tuesday that he expects Tom Brady to thrive as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and prove any remaining doubters wrong when he takes the field this fall.

Brady, 43, is learning an entirely new offense and building a rapport with the Buccaneers offense after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Despite the learning curve, Trump said Brady, his longtime friend, is “going to do a great job” in Tampa Bay.

BRETT FAVRE: WHY TOM BRADY’S TRANSITION TO BUCCANEERS WILL BE ‘DIFFICULT’

“From what I know, and I know the ownership of the team, they’ll do whatever they have to, because they’re fantastic people, the owners of the team that Tom’s on now,” Trump said during an appearance on FOX Sports Radio’s “Outkick the Coverage.” “I think he’s going to do well in Tampa Bay, I think he’ll do well. I don’t know why it would be a surprise, perhaps it will be, but I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers this offseason after entering free agency for the first time in his NFL career. He joined the franchise during a disjointed offseason in which NFL team facilities were shuttered for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FAVRE: GOLFING WITH TRUMP WAS ‘AN HONOR’

Even with two decades of NFL experience, Brady acknowledged earlier this month that learning new terminology for the Buccaneers’ playbook was “really tough.”

Trump said Brady likely “wanted a change” after so many years in New England and chose the Buccaneers due to the team’s potent offensive weapons, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s a winner. He knows how to win, that’s a big thing,” Trump said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM