Trump offers Tiger Woods his condolences after death of golfer’s mom

President Donald Trump reacted to the death of Tiger Woods’ mom, Kultida, on Tuesday.

The president’s statement on Truth Social was posted a few minutes after the legendary golfer announced the death of his 78-year-old mother.

“I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away — She has gone onto greener fairways!” Trump’s wrote in a post. “Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!”

Trump honored Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his first team. Kultida Woods was at the White House for that ceremony.

Woods made the announcement about the death of his mother in a post on X.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods wrote. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.

“Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Tiger was Kultida and Earl Woods’ only child together. Tiger has a few half-siblings from his father’s first marriage. Kultida met Earl while he was on tour of duty in the military in Thailand. She was of Thai, Chinese and Dutch descent.

ESPN noted that Tiger, whose real name is Eldrick, was named after his mother and father. The name Eldrick began with an E – in honor of Earl – and ended with a K – in honor of Kultida.