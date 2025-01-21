Trump makes presence felt during college football national championship

President Donald Trump had a taped message for college football fans who tuned into ESPN to watch the national championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State on Monday night.

Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States earlier in the day. Although he’s been to national championships as president before, he was unable to go since it was his first day back in the White House. He still appeared to have the game on his mind.

“Hello to my great, fellow Americans. This has been a historic and exciting day for our country. In recent years, our people have suffered greatly, but starting now, we’re going to bring America back and make it safer, richer and prouder than ever before,” Trump said.

“We’ll have a nation filled with compassion, strength and exceptionalism. Through our power and might, we will stop wars, and we will bring our world to peace. We will be respected again, and we will be admitted again — admired like we haven’t been in many, many years. We’ll put America first, and by doing so, we’re gonna make America great again.”

Trump touted the excitement he’s seen around the country since he won the election over former Vice President Kamala Harris. He also had a message for the players competing in the game.

“In less than three months since the election, you have already seen it happening. You can feel the excitement, and you can see the confidence and spirit returning to our nation. Together we are going to lead our county to glorious new heights. The golden age of America has just begun.

“To all of the players and fans watching tonight, I know it’s been a long and difficult journey. It’s been a long season, but you have two tremendous teams, and get to the game and go out and fight hard and fight fair and let the better team win. And I’m going to enjoy watching it. Thank you, and good night.”

Vice President JD Vance must have been happy at halftime as Ohio State led the game, 21-7.