Trump excited to attend NCAA Wrestling Championships: ‘We’re going to the big fight’

President Donald Trump on Friday spoke about going to the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Trump told reporters outside the White House that he is headed to Philadelphia to attend the final rounds of the tournament, as Penn State looks to close out the championship with a substantial lead of 90.5 over second-place Nebraska at 62.5 and third-place Oklahoma State at 61.0.

“We’re going to the big fight. The reason I’m going is in Philadelphia. They have the NCAA, world, wrestling for college. And I’ve always supported the wrestlers,” Trump said. “So I want to support them. These are the great college wrestlers from the various schools. I think Penn State is leading, and Nebraska is in second place right now. And a lot of good things.”

OutKick co-founder Clay Travis broke the news that Trump would attend the event on Tuesday when he said in an X post that he would be traveling “with” the president on “Air Force One” to the championships.

The White House confirmed Friday that Trump would attend the event.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is also reportedly joining Trump in Philadelphia, a source familiar with his plans told Fox News Digital.

Jordan himself was a noted wrestling champion during his time in high school and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he won the NCAA Division I men’s wrestling title twice. He was later an assistant coach at Ohio State University’s wrestling program from 1987 to 1995.

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., will also be tagging along. McCormick previously confirmed that Trump would be in attendance at the event in the senator’s home state of Pennsylvania.

“I’m thrilled to be in Philadelphia this weekend with [Trump] for the [NCAA Wrestling] Championship,” McCormick wrote on X. “I grew up wrestling in small towns across PA and at West Point. It taught me grit, resilience, and hard work.”

The wrestling championships are making their return to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center for the first time since 2011, when Penn State took advantage of being in their home state and won it all. That kicked off a dominant run by the Nittany Lions that is still going — they’ve won eight of the last 11 of the last 13 titles, including each of the last three.

With a win on Saturday, it would be their third four-peat in that stretch.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.