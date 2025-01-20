Trump ’embodies what being an American is all about,’ UFC’s Dana White says

UFC President Dana White spoke glowingly about President-elect Trump on Sunday night in Washington with his inauguration only hours away.

White talked to supporters at the Capital One Arena – home of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Georgetown Hoyas – about Trump winning the election through every bit of adversity a presidential candidate could possibly face.

“The people have spoke loud and clear. America wants President Trump back in the White House. Think about this: Winning this election after everything that has happened over the last few years is an amazing achievement and an incredible comeback story,” he said.

“Think of all the things President Trump had to go through to get back here. All the powerful forces that tried to take him down: the mainstream media, partisan prosecutors, assassins. It’s absolutely insane what this man has been through. And only President Trump could have fought through all those obstacles, all the attacks and still come out the winner.

In the end, what it comes down to is that Trump is a “winner,” White said.

“But, you know what? That’s just what he is. This guy is a winner. And I say this all the time. He’s the toughest, most resilient person that I’ve ever met and nothing was going to stop him from fighting so hard for the country he loves.

“He embodies what being an American is all about. We are the most toughest, resilient people on Earth and nothing can stop us when we unite.”

White and Trump have deepened their relationship over the years. Trump was one of White’s biggest supporters in the early years of UFC. In turn, White has supported Trump’s presidential election bids.

This time around, White spoke at the Republican National Convention and the rally that took place at Madison Square Garden days before the election.