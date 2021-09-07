Boxing great Evander Holyfield is set to return to the ring at age 58 on Saturday night in Florida – but that might not be the biggest news from the event.

Former President Donald Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. have agreed to provide commentary for Holyfield’s bout against Vitor Belfort.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” the former president said in a news release, announcing the plans. “I look forward to seeing both [fighters] this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

The special Trump commentary will be separate from the main telecast of the four-fight night from Hollywood, Florida, ESPN reported. The Trumps will report on all four fights, the report said.

Trump has hosted previous fighting events over the years, including from the casinos he owned in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the report said.

Holyfield stepped in as a last-minute replacement after the original veteran fighter on the card, 48-year-old Oscar De La Hoya, recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Belfort, 44, is a former UFC champion in mixed martial arts.

The Trump commentary will be provided via Triller, the video-sharing service that has previously hired rapper Snoop Dogg and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson to provide commentary on boxing matches, ESPN reported.

The “regular” fight commentary will be provided by veteran sportscaster Jim Lampley on HBO. Viewers buying the $49.99 pay-per-view event will be able to choose between the Lampley commentary and the Trump commentary, the report said.