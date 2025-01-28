Trump congratulates Chiefs, ‘MAGA’ fan base while making bold Bills prediction

President Donald Trump was among those celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs after their third straight AFC Championship win to reach the Super Bowl with the chance at league history on the line.

Trump posted to Truth Social after the 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and he made sure to shout out the part of the Chiefs’ fan base that voted for him in this year’s presidential election.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump wrote. “What a GREAT team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.”

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team need one more win to become the first team in the NFL to ever win three straight Super Bowls.

But Trump didn’t leave out the Bills despite another loss for Josh Allen & Co. at the hands of the Chiefs. While Allen may be 0-4 against Mahomes in his postseason career, Trump made a bold prediction about the team moving forward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!”

While Trump dished out praise for both teams in the AFC, he was silent on the Philadelphia Eagles winning the NFC Championship over the Washington Commanders on Sunday as Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts both scored three touchdowns on the ground in a 55-23 rout.

There is history between Trump and both the Chiefs and Eagles, the latter of which saw a White House invitation rescinded.

In 2018, while Trump was serving his first term, he withdrew his invitation to the Eagles to visit the White House after their Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

It came after several Eagles players said they wouldn’t go to meet Trump after his comments about those who knelt in protest of police brutality and racial injustice during the national anthem that season.

Trump said in a statement that the Eagles were “unable” to attend the ceremony at the White House because of his belief that NFL players should “proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

BRITTANY MAHOMES SHARES CHRISTIAN MESSAGE AFTER TRUMP BACKLASH AND TAYLOR SWIFT FRIENDSHIP QUESTIONS

Meanwhile, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl of their dynasty in the 2020 season, just a few weeks after the presidency went to Joe Biden. But during this past election year, players like Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, a pro-life advocate, publicly supported Trump.

And though he wouldn’t endorse a candidate publicly, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, and his mother, Randi, both made public moves that showed their support of Trump.

Brittany’s Instagram account was spotted liking Trump’s 2024 policy platform in August, resulting in backlash on social media. But she took it to another level when she later liked a comment under one of her Instagram posts that read, “TRUMP-VANCE 2024.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Randi was spotted at a Chiefs game wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, clearly showing who she was supporting in the election.

The Chiefs and Eagles kick off in New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9 to determine who will be crowned this year’s NFL champion.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.