Trump celebrates West Point athletes in commencement address to military academy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address at West Point Saturday and gave a shoutout to the “first-rate athletes” at the school.

“I love the sports stuff. What you’ve done is pretty amazing,” Trump said before highlighting the men’s lacrosse team.

“Last year, for the first time ever, Army lacrosse became the No. 1-ranked men’s lacrosse team in the entire country. That’s a tough sport, too.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump then pivoted to the football team, which was nationally ranked earlier this year.

“Your sophomore year, Army football beat Navy, 20-17, and the next year, you did it again, beating Navy, 17-11, and dominating Air Force, 23-3,” Trump continued. “But this year, the Black Knights fought your way into the top 20 nationally and racked up your longest winning streak since 1949 with the help of graduating quarterback Cadet Bryson Daily, or as you call him, Captain America. I came to a game. I said, ‘He could get into the NFL.’ But he chose this life. And I think he made a good choice.”

Trump then implored Daily to approach the stage and say a few words.

“Go Army football. … Can’t wait to graduate. Love you guys,” he said.

BRETT FAVRE SUGGESTS NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY TARGETS HIM FOR TRUMP SUPPORT

“I just tapped his shoulder. It’s like I hit a piece of steel. The guy’s in good shape,” Trump said as Daily left the stage. “There’s always a reason for success. In a time when other top college quarterbacks were thinking about going pro, Bryson’s mind was on something else. He told an interviewer earlier this year, ‘I’m focused on my career as an infantry officer.’ That’s what he wants to do. So Bryson, you did the right thing. That’s service at its finest. Thanks, Bryson. That’s amazing. He’s an amazing guy with an amazing team.”

Trump delivered a speech to Alabama graduates earlier this month, spotlighting their teams and former head football coach Nick Saban.

Trump told the 1,002 graduating cadets that the academy is the “most elite and storied military academy in human history.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump railed against previous foreign policy initiatives. And he declared an end to critical race theory, DEI initiatives and men in women’s sports while vowing to promote a return to merit-based systems and traditional military values.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.