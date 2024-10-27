Trump campaign ad to air during Bengals-Eagles game, hits Biden-Harris admin on key topics

A new ad for Donald Trump and JD Vance’s campaign will air during the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday.

The game will be played at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Ohio and Pennsylvania are among the key battleground states the former president and Republican senator will likely have to win on the road to the White House.

The ad will feature Trump contrasting his presidency with the Biden-Harris administration. He will hit the current White House over the rise of inflation and interest rates and the rising numbers of migrants who crossed the U.S. border illegally.

“We’re gonna make America great again – greater than ever before,” Trump said in the ad.

The ad will also feature messages from UFC president Dana White, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, celebrity Amber Rose and Trump’s family.

“President Trump is literally putting his life on the line and he’s willing to risk it all because he loves this country,” White said in the ad.

The ad is set to air in the third quarter of the game on CBS.

The Trump campaign has been blitzing football stadiums over the last few weeks as Election Day nears.

The former president has been seen at college football games and is reportedly preparing to make an appearance next weekend during the Penn State-Ohio State game.

Last weekend, he appeared at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh after having a rally with former NFL stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

