Trump calls transgender inclusion in women’s sports policies ‘so far out’

Former President Trump called the idea of the left pushing transgender inclusion in women’s sports “so far out” in an interview released on Tuesday.

Trump appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ with the Boys” with former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Toward the end of the interview, Trump was asked how he planned on uniting a country that is increasingly more divided year over year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“So, you want to see the country united. But you have a very conservative side and a conservative side, and then you have people that want to see an open border and things. A lot of it is so far out,” Trump said. “Like, for instance, they want men playing in women’s sports. I don’t think I could ever say I’m thrilled about that. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen people really hurt.”

Trump pointed to the controversy in the Olympics in which Imane Khelif and Lin Yu Ting won gold medals in the women’s division in their respective weight categories. The two were in the midst of a gender controversy that became one of the major topics of conversation during the Games.

SJSU WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL PLAYER PRAISES NEVADA TEAM FOR RAISING CONCERNS ABOUT PLAYING VS TRANS OPPONENT

“The whole thing is ridiculous.”

Trump’s stance on transgender inclusion in women’s sports has been clear as he broached the topic briefly at the Republican National Convention in July.

Golfer Lauren Miller, who shares Trump’s belief, said on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” on Monday that she believed the former president would do a better job of protecting women’s sports than Vice President Kamala Harris as the two vie to be president.

“I’m with you. I think we’re seeing it,” Miller said. “Trump has come forward at his rallies and said, ‘Men will not play in women’s sports.’ It’s as simple as that. So, I’m not seeing Kamala do that. I’m not seeing policies come forward that would say otherwise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think Trump’s words speak for themselves.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.