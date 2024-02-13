Troy Aikman faces scrutiny for 2019 Patrick Mahomes hot take after Chiefs QB wins 3rd Super Bowl title

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman learned the hard way Sunday night into Monday that time flies by real fast and that social media is forever.

A September 2019 post on X from Aikman attempted to tamp down on the hype around Patrick Mahomes as he came off a season in which he threw 50 touchdown passes. By the night of Sept. 29, 2019, Mahomes had the Chiefs at 4-0 with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Athletic’s Kansas City X account wrote, “ICYMI: ‘Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman’s career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games.’” They promoted one podcast interview.

Aikman fired back with, “iCYMI: Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles.”

Nearly five years later, Mahomes has 100% of Aikman’s Super Bowl titles and then some.

The Chiefs quarterback solidified himself as one of the all-time great players as he led Kansas City to a Super Bowl championship on Sunday, 25-22, over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

Naturally, Aikman heard about it on social media.

“Well, @PatrickMahomes now has three Super Bowl rings, Troy,” journalist Roland Martin wrote on X.

“100% with 3 MVPs. Oops,” SiriusXM’s Andreas Hale wrote.

CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah wrote: “Patrick Mahomes has thrown 132% of Troy Aikman’s passing touchdowns and won 100% of his Super Bowls in about 58% of his career games.”

Kansas City Sports Network’s account added: “Narrator: Patrick Mahomes would go on to earn 100% of Troy Aikman’s Super Bowl Titles before turning 29 years old.”

Aikman congratulated the Chiefs on Monday.

“Congratulations to the Hunt family, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the entire Kansas City Chiefs organization. What an amazing run they are on!”

Mahomes has 5,135 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in 18 postseason games. He’s also on a seven-game winning streak after having won back-to-back titles.

In 16 postseason games, Aikman had 3,849 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes.

