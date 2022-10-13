Troy Aikman calls ‘dresses’ comments ‘dumb’: ‘Just shouldn’t have made them’

Troy Aikman expressed regret for the “dresses” remark he made on Monday night during ESPN’s broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders game.

Aikman made the remark after Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones appeared to have a clear strip sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. But because he put his full body weight on Carr, Jones was called for a roughing the passer penalty.

The call was widely panned across the NFL and on social media. Aikman had some choice words on the broadcast, saying he hoped the NFL Competition Committee “looks at this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we take the dresses off.”

Aikman was labeled a misogynist on social media for the comment.

On Thursday, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback appeared on 1310 The Ticket and called his remark “dumb.”

“Yeah, I mean, my comments were dumb. Just shouldn’t have made them, just dumb remarks on my part,” he said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Aikman made clear he was, in fact, “in favor” of protecting quarterbacks and lamented the “over-enforcement of the protection for quarterbacks.”

“I do think we’re, as I said, I think we’re over-officiating it. But these are the rules. I mean, as the rule reads and if you watch that in real time, it would be hard to look at that play with Chris Jones in our game and not feel like he landed on the quarterback with his body weight, you know? I would imagine that there’s been enough outcry about it that I would think that the powers that be will take a hard look at it this offseason and see if maybe they can correct it.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer who won three Super Bowls playing for the Cowboys from 1989 to 2000. It’s believed he suffered about seven concussions during his career.

The increased emphasis on quarterback hits were evident in Week 5 after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury in Week 4, four days after he wobbled off the field in a Week 3 game.