Troy Aikman at loss for words after Cowboys fall to Ravens

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman was speechless after the Dallas Cowboys’ 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night.

Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, says his former team needs to start rebuilding moving forward.

“I don’t know,” Aikman said. “I just don’t know where this organization — where they go. There’s just so many things that have to be addressed this offseason.”

JACKSON, RAVENS RUN PAST COWBOYS 34-17 TO END 3-GAME SLIDE

After parting ways with long-time coach Jason Garrett in the offseason, the Cowboys brought in Mike McCarthy to steer the ship, but the team fell to 3-9 on the season after their loss to the Ravens.

COWBOYS TAKE NFC’S WORST RECORD INTO FINAL QUARTER OF SEASON

There’s no doubt about it that the season-ending injury to quarterback Dak Prescott back in Week 5 hurt the Cowboys, but the team has many holes to fill on both sides of the ball, especially on defense.

The Cowboys’ defense is allowing the most points per game (32.8) in the NFL this season, and they have the worst run defense in all of football, allowing 167.8 yards per contest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas appears to be a long shot to win the NFC East, after the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team came away with wins in Week 13.

The Cowboys will face the Cincinnati Bengals next.