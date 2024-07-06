Troubled boxer Ryan Garcia ‘headed to rehab’ after racist remarks, expulsion from boxing organization

After making racist remarks about Black people and George Floyd and anti-Muslim comments, Ryan Garcia says he is “headed to rehab.”

In an extensive post on Instagram, Garcia apologized for his comments, saying that “if you get triggered by a word that means you are too sensitive.”

“Let me get this straight I’ve actually supported black communities. Have taken racism from Tim Bradley calling me a zoo animal on ESPN,” Garcia wrote in a post. The message was typed out and screenshotted.

“And turn the other cheek but I’m racist bc everyone was just drunk and saying s— people say all the time including black men… God knows my heart and how I would protect black children till the day I die.”

Garcia said he was “speaking against black on black crime,” and “they took everything out of context.”

“Including the musilim [sic] part I spoke against pedo activity in every religiousn [sic] and How I don’t stand for that.”

The post’s caption, though, was a bit more reserved. Garcia said he is “abolishing” the N-word “from my vocabulary,” and he “sincerely apologize[d] if I hurt and offended anyone.

“But my pain deserves to be felt, black and brown have always united. And it will always be that way. I’m just a shade lighter then you, but I love you and I love black children to the point I’d d** for a black child. I was actually speaking against black on black crime. Against [sic] I’m Sorry,” he wrote.

Garcia then commented on his own post that he is “also headed to rehab.”

“Plus it was my friend that asked me to say that word and hyped me up no excuses I’m just saying,” he wrote. “Also my friends from high school used to@actually [sic] force me to say it. I grew up that way.”

In another post, Garcia wrote that he “actually speak[s] very highly of Muslims.“

After the viral incident, World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman announced on X that Garcia had been expelled from the organization.

Garcia went on an explicit rant on X after the New York State Athletic Commission suspended him for a year after a positive test for a banned substance from his fight against Devin Haney in April. He tested positive for ostarine, which is not a steroid but can stimulate muscle growth and is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Garcia and his team said at the time he was a “victim of substance contamination, with levels measured in the billions and trillions of a gram, which provided no advantage whatsoever in the ring.”

Garcia was arrested last month on a felony vandalism charge after a Beverly Hills hotel accused him of causing around $15,000 in damage, a Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander told ESPN. He was reportedly arrested outside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.