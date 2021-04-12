Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA legend, makes history in NWSL debut

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, made National Women’s Soccer League history Saturday when she scored in her debut with the Washington Spirit.

Rodman, 18, became the youngest American player to score in the NWSL. She was the second overall pick in the NWSL Draft earlier this year. She decided to turn pro instead of attending Washington State. She scored in the 60th minute of the match after coming off the bench.

“My team has helped me a lot, obviously, being a really young player and very new, it’s definitely a lot faster, girls are a lot stronger, a lot more intelligent, at this level,” Rodman said. “I think just getting advice from my teammates in scrimmages and practices, I’ve been able to kind of think ahead. And I think that’s a huge part of what’s helped me in the game.”

The Spirit were not able to get past the North Carolina Courage, losing 3-2 in their Challenge Cup matchup.

“The kid is just brilliant. She’s a machine as an athlete, just unbelievable,” Spirit coach Richie Burke said. “When you play against her, you train with her, you see how quickly she closes you down. She’s deceptively quick to close you down. But now she’s getting tactically better, too.”

Rodman said in January she wanted to be more than “Dennis Rodman’s daughter.”

The fast start to her professional career will definitely help clear the notion from fans’ minds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.