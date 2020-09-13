Trevor Lawrence reveals the inevitable about 2020 season

Clemson star Trevor Lawrence said Saturday 2020 is his final season before turning pro.

Lawrence appeared on ESPN’s “College Gameday” ahead of the Tigers’ game against Wake Forest.

“I graduate in December,” the quarterback said. “I’m planning on this being my last season.”

It’s no surprise. He is set to be the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and was widely considered the top prospect even before he was eligible.

Lawrence led Clemson to a national championship during his freshman season. He replaced Kelly Bryant in the middle of the 2018 season. He threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdown passes.

During his sophomore season, Clemson lost to LSU in the national championship. Lawrence still managed to throw for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdown passes.

Lawrence also took a larger role off the field, speaking publicly about social justice issues. In June, he took part in a Black Lives Matter rally on campus and talked about stepping into an uncomfortable situation.

“I’ve learned that every truly good thing in life comes from being brave and stepping into the uncomfortable,” he told the rallygoers.

“It’s uncomfortable to set aside everything I know about America and listen to someone else’s perspective. However, it’s necessary. Recently, I’ve realized that the America I experience is different from the America that my brothers and sisters experience.”