Trevor Lawrence on potentially playing for Jets: 'Ready to take on whatever challenge it is'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets are three weeks away from being married for the duration of the future superstar’s NFL career.

In recent history, the Jets have failed tremendously with their draft picks, which could be a concern for Lawrence as the team looks to possibly build pieces around him. However, Lawrence sounds like he’s ready to potentially take the Jets to the next level.

“I think I’m ready,” Lawrence said Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show. “I’m really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is, just to have the opportunity.”

Lawrence, who is a junior at Clemson, could technically return to Clemson for another season, but a few weeks ago, Lawrence was recognized at Clemson’s “Senior Day,” which basically put the stamp on him leaving for the NFL.

“It’s likely,” Lawrence said when asked if it was official that he was leaving. “I don’t want to completely shut any door … I’m graduating so Coach [Dabo] Swinney let me go ahead and [be honored for Senior Day].”

Lawrence admitted that he hasn’t really watched the Jets this year, but his goals wouldn’t change if he were selected No. 1 overall by the team in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“No,” he said with a chuckle. “I’ve seen some highlights…but honestly, I know some of the stuff sounds cliché, but the opportunity to go somewhere, help someone rebuild — if that’s what it is — or whatever, just win. That’s something I love doing and that’s what I’m best at, is winning.”