Trevor Lawrence dismisses NFL Draft speculation: 'I really don't want to talk about it anymore'

Trevor Lawrence addressed the potential of leaving Clemson University at the end of the season in his first media appearance since contracting the coronavirus.

Lawrence is only a junior and has one year of eligibility left. He said earlier in the year that he planned to graduate but Monday he addressed the potential of turning pro after this season.

“My mindset is the same and I really don’t want to talk about it anymore, honestly. I’m just tying to enjoy my last few months here if that’s what it’s going to be,” he said, according to 24/7 Sports. “Whatever I decide to do, you guys will know in January or February. I’m not trying to make a stir. I don’t want any more people talking about me than they already are. My thing is I’m not going to corner myself. I’m leaving the door open for all my options. That’s really all I’m going to say about it.

“People want me to say that no matter what, I’m leaving school. And that’s just not something I’m going to say. That’s as simple as it is. I’m just not going to corner myself like that.”

The New York Jets were 0-8 going into their New England Patriots’ matchup and have a good chance of getting the No. 1 pick for next year.

Lawrence missed the Tigers’ game against Boston College and Notre Dame.