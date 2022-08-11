Trevor Bauer’s sexual abuse accuser files countersuit to his defamation claim

website maker

A woman alleging Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sexually abused her has filed a countersuit in response to his defamation claim against her.

The woman alleges Bauer punched and choked her during sex without her consent on two occasions.

She has also claimed she was rendered unconscious and that the pitcher forced his fingers down her throat. Bauer has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that everything was consensual.

Bauer’s attorneys released the following statement:

“[Her] claims were judicially disproven last August following a hearing regarding a DVRO petition filed in bad faith,” the statement said. “She ‘materially misled’ the court and could not meet the lowest burden of proof in our justice system — because her claims were false.

“She is being sued for defamation to be held accountable for her lies and the damage it has caused. Her countersuit is a regurgitation of her judicially disproven claims and yet another attempt by [her] to defame Mr. Bauer and seek to profit from her lies.”

Bauer says the two engaged in rough sex and set boundaries in advance.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy,” Bauer wrote in a statement when he was suspended. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Major League Baseball suspended Bauer for two years in April after it said he violated the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy and despite Bauer avoiding charges in federal court.

The suspension is the longest non-lifetime punishment in MLB history, and Bauer became the first player to appeal a suspension under that policy.

The woman cites “economic harm, loss of earnings and other damages” in the suit, per Sports Illustrated.