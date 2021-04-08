Trevor Bauer has ball removed from Dodgers-Athletics game, MLB likely to inspect for foreign substance

Trevor Bauer’s words are coming back to haunt him.

A baseball was removed from the field during Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics following Bauer’s first inning on the mound to inspect it as a part of MLB’s recent crackdown on foreign substances.

TREVOR BAUER JABS MLB OVER REDS’ NICK CASTELLANOS SUSPENSION

A’s manager Bob Melvin did not confirm if the ball was inspected but did say after the game that this is something to be expected this season.

“This year they’re looking at baseballs to maybe take stock and do something uniform down the road, as far as what substance can be used,” Melvin said.

The league issued a memo late last month informing teams of three new enforcement components that would be implemented this season to determine if a player was using illegal foreign substances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bauer posted a video on YouTube the very next day criticizing the new policy.

“It’s only illegal for pitchers to have ‘foreign substance’ on their person, their body or whatever,” Bauer said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s not illegal for a catcher or his chest protector, as you’ve seen. It’s not illegal for a third baseman to have it on his glove or a center fielder to have it on his glove — so far as I know, maybe there’s a rule change or some language — as far as I know the rules of baseball, it is legal for those guys to have stuff on their glove.”

He continued: “My question is, if I throw a pitch and it gets thrown out and then gets tested and has a foreign substance on it, how do they know it came from me and not from the catcher’s glove or the third baseman’s glove? Or on a foul ball, what if it happened to hit the handle of a bat where a hitter has pine tar or whatever other substance he wants, which is completely legal so long as it doesn’t too far up the bat.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Under the new rules, players found to be using illegal foreign substances can be subject to discipline “regardless of whether evidence of the violation has been discovered during or following a game.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.