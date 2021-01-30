Trent Dilfer explains 'bitterness' over Ravens releasing him after Super Bowl XXXV victory

Trent Dilfer’s lone season with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2000 season saw him take the starting quarterback job from Tony Banks and help the team do just enough on offense to win Super Bowl XXXV.

Dilfer was 7-1 in the eight games that he started. He had 1,502 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes in 11 games overall. He had 590 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the playoffs.

The defense really carried the Ravens to the Super Bowl and Baltimore would dump Dilfer for Elvis Grbac the next season. Dilfer told ESPN on Thursday he was still “harboring a little bit of bitterness” over the Ravens’ decision not to bring him back the next season to possibly make a run for another Super Bowl.

“You know, I’ve been through a lot in my life and I try not to be bitter about anything,” he said. “I’d say that’s one I’m still harboring a little bit of bitterness because of the why. It was so poorly evaluated on their behalf. They knew I was hurt.”

Dilfer admitted that his play the entire season wasn’t great, but pinned it on a shoulder injury. He said he was “shocked” when he was told he wasn’t the team’s top choice in free agency. Grbac would join the team the next season and would get bounced out of the playoffs in the divisional round.

“I’ll take a shot at Elvis because it doesn’t bother me at all,” he said. “The core value of that team was toughness. And Brian didn’t realize that. It wasn’t their coaching. It wasn’t their talent evaluation. It wasn’t all the things that they think it was. The core value of that team was mental and physical toughness, and that’s who I am and that’s the opposite of who Elvis is. They set their identity back light years by getting it wrong.”

Dilfer is the only quarterback to change teams after winning a Super Bowl. He would play six more seasons in the NFL but never appear in the playoffs again.