Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift should have baby, former NFL stars say

The offseason is in full swing for the NFL, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift have tried their best to stay out of the spotlight.

Kelce and Swift have been spotted together in New York City and in Montana in the weeks after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Page Six. However, what is next for the couple is still unclear as there could likely be an engagement that comes next.

Rob Gronkowski suggested in a recent podcast interview with former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman that Kelce and Swift should take their relationship even further.

The two gushed over the relationship. Edelman said they may have a kid when Gronkowski blurted out, “They should have a kid.”

“That would be a great kid,” Edelman added.

Gronkowski suggested the child would dominate the Super Bowl and be able to perform the halftime show at the same time.

The two former NFL stars talked about Kelce and Swift earlier this month on the “Dudes on Dudes Podcast.”

Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 after the Chiefs tight end made the sweet gesture of trying to get her a friendship bracelet. It only got hotter and heavier from there, and as the rumors of their relationship swirled, she showed up to a game in Kansas City to support him.

Swift went to a handful of games in Kansas City and on the road and was there when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. She was back in the suite this season as well, attending most of the Chiefs’ games after her “Eras Tour” ended.

Unfortunately, Kelce and the Chiefs’ chance for three consecutive Super Bowl titles came to an end.