Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift celebrate Chiefs’ AFC Championship win

Taylor Swift was seen entering Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in their effort to make history and compete for a third straight Super Bowl championship.

Swift was far from the focal point of the contest as the Chiefs topped the Buffalo Bills. The CBS broadcast showed her reacting to a big play in the game along with at least two shots of her hanging out with her mother, Andrea, and Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna.

The next time Swift was shown was on the field as she and Donna watched Travis celebrate the team’s third consecutive conference title. Cameras also caught the two lovebirds sharing a few kisses in the mix of the celebration.

Swift was a major focus for the NFL and broadcasts during the 2023 season as she and the Chiefs’ star tight end announced themselves to the world as a couple. The “Swift Effect” was real, and her fandom drew an increase in viewership for the game.

However, Swift herself expressed some dismay with the attention she received in a 2023 interview with Time magazine.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” she added, referencing the hype that came with her appearances – good and bad.

This season, Swift was seen at Arrowhead Stadium a few times, but she also had to continue with her “Eras Tour.” When the Chiefs were off, she and Kelce were spotted in New York City having dinner multiple times.

Now, Swift is likely to be back for the big game when Super Bowl LIX heads down to New Orleans.