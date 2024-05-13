Travis Kelce spotted dancing in star-studded group at Taylor Swift’s Paris show

The “City of Love” was the latest sighting of Travis Kelce at a Taylor Swift concert, and he had some A-list celebrities dancing alongside him to his significant other’s chart-topping hits.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end was seen at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris where Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were next to him to enjoy Swift’s 87th Eras Tour show.

Coincidence on the number, anyone?

Videos have circulated on social media of Kelce dancing to Swift songs, including “… Ready for It?” “Lover” and the classic “You Belong with Me.”

It’s significant that Kelce has been spotted at this show as he hasn’t been seen since she went back on tour. Swift has been in Paris for three nights prior to this fourth and final show, where Kelce was spotted.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kelce has reciprocated the love and support Swift showed during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning season last year. During the Chiefs’ bye week, Kelce was seen in Buenos Aires for one of Swift’s Eras Tour dates.

They will clearly go the extra mile to support each other; Swift famously flew from Japan to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl after a tour date across the Pacific.

And fans, whether it was of Kelce first or Swift, have fallen in love with the couple throughout the process as they continue to be one of the world’s power couples.

While love isn’t something to rush, many are clamoring to know if Kelce has any thoughts of proposing to Swift to take their relationship to the next level.

Recently, Chiefs long snapper James Winchester said on the “Like a Farmer” podcast that he thinks his teammate will be engaged at some point because he sees “they’re very similar in a lot of ways.”

“Being around Trav for the last nine years, I mean, I think they’re more similar than you would think. I wish the best for them,” he added.

Other than supporting Swift, Kelce has had a great offseason thus far. The Chiefs made him the highest-paid tight end in the game with a new contract extension that’s worth $34.25 million over two years, with $17 million fully guaranteed for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

So, personally and professionally, Kelce had a lot of things to dance about in Paris with some of his friends while watching Swift kill it onstage.

