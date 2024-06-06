Travis Kelce shares warning Secret Service gave him during White House visit: ‘They weren’t too happy with me’

Travis Kelce finally got his chance at the president’s podium last week when the Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House on Friday, but the veteran tight end revealed on Wednesday that the Secret Service had issued him a stern warning before the day’s events.

Speaking with brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, on the “New Heights” podcast, Travis revealed that after last year’s incident, which included his showing up to the White House without a valid form of identification, members of the Secret Service weren’t particularly fond of him.

“The Secret Service that’s all over the White House, they weren’t too happy with me. They weren’t too happy with me on my second time visiting,” he recalled with a laugh.

“I caught s— for that… I made sure because of what happened last year and how embarrassed I was for going to the White House with an expired ID, I made sure that I brought my passport this time.”

Despite showing up prepared for his champion’s visit, Travis explained that he had to have a word with the Secret Service to avoid any similar stunts to last year.

“When I walked in, we had four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know if you go up to that podium, we’re authorized to tase you,’” he related.

Despite the warning, President Biden did in fact give Travis his moment at the podium, which he kept short because of the warning.

“Well, you nailed it,” Jason added.

The Chiefs are eyeing a three-peat this season, and if successful, their fans can expect to see No. 87 back up on stage.

“It’s always an honor to go to the White House,” Travis said Wednesday.

“Any time that I get a chance to get recognized by the president of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women that I had success with to the point where we get to get acknowledged, I’m doing it every single time no matter who’s up there at the helm, no matter what’s going on in this world. I think it’s just such a cool opportunity.”

The Secret Service also appeared to warm up to Travis this year, giving him a Secret Service pin and a challenge coin.

