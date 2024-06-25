Travis Kelce reveals dad checks in with him after reading Taylor Swift relationship rumors on Facebook

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce revealed in a recent podcast interview that he can relate to a lot of people who have parents who think everything they read on social media could be true.

Kelce appeared on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast and talked about how his father, Ed, sees rumors and untrue posts on Facebook about him and Taylor Swift. At least, Kelce said, his dad checks in with him to make sure things are going OK at home.

“Do you know what he’ll do? He’ll see some wild s— come across and be like, “what the f— is this?” the Chiefs tight end said. “It’ll be something so f—ing out of the blue, like something about me and Taylor, he’s like, ‘Hey, what the … are you guys OK?’

“I’m like, ‘Dad, get the f— off Facebook, dad. Are you f—ing kidding me?’ That’s his search engine.”

Kelce also talked about trying to keep some of his life with Swift private the best he can, even though everything they do generates a headline for the masses.

“You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” he said. “That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like, I’m proud of that.

“I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

Kelce recently was put back into the tabloids when he dressed up for one of Swift’s skits during her “Eras Tour.” He was seen on stage at her show in London over the weekend.

However, the NFL superstar would not reveal in camp what their favorite meal to cook together is.

