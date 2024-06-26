Travis Kelce praises Kylie Kelce’s ‘don’t f— with me’ attitude after viral confrontation with ‘entitled’ fan

Travis Kelce says his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce, are the “nicest people” you’ll ever meet — unless you push them.

One woman at the Jersey Shore got to experience that side of the Philly couple last month when she got into a verbal altercation with Kylie over a picture.

During an appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast “Bussin with the Boys,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about the “entitled” woman that approached Kylie and Jason for a photo as they were preparing to enjoy a date night over Memorial Day weekend in Margate City, New Jersey.

The couple declined, but that’s when the situation escalated.

“Getting to know Kylie and her family and everything throughout the years has just been awesome because she even has that toughness of ‘don’t f— with me.’ And you saw that in that video of them just trying to have date night with their friends over at the shore,” Travis said.

“It’s a big family environment. Everybody’s having a good time, every single day out there at the shore, and this lady just comes in trying to be entitled and telling Jason and Kylie, ‘You have to take a picture with my kid. You’re doing it now.’”

According to reports at the time, Jason and Kylie Kelce were waiting to park their car when the woman allegedly approached the vehicle and allegedly “began banging on it” to get their attention. When they got out of the car, the woman then asked for a picture, which the Kelces reportedly declined, politely.

In the now viral video, the woman can be heard saying, “I don’t give a f— who you are. You will never be allowed in this town. You’ll never be allowed in this town again.”

Kylie then responds, “I smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself.”

Travis lamented that the situation reached that point, adding that his brother and sister-in-law are “nicest people until you take it to that point.”

The woman, later identified as Andreé Goldberg, issued an apology saying she acted “out of character.” She said she apologized to the couple that day.

“I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

