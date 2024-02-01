Travis Kelce on being ‘in love’ with Taylor Swift: ‘It’s a beautiful thing’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift turned his star status in the NFL into a global household name in a single season that could finish with the perfect ending if the Kansas City Chiefs were to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce has been used to attention given that he’s one of the greatest tight ends to play in league history. But his 11th season has been a media whirlwind, where his every word and every move has fallen under the microscope due to his relationship.

But, speaking on ESPN Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, Kelce knows he wouldn’t trade any of it for the world because he and Swift love where they’re at right now.

And when McAfee used the words “in love,” there was no denial from Kelce.

“It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?” he replied. “Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it.”

There is a contingent of NFL fans that can’t stand their relationship, as their argument is football being tainted by the focus from the league on Swift during broadcasts among other things.

But Kelce and Swift are no strangers to naysayers and haters. Swift has been dealing with it for quite some time as a global pop star, while Kelce and the Chiefs are arguably the most hated team in the NFL because of their success.

“She’s dealt with it forever,” Kelce told McAfee about their haters. “We hear it, but we hardly ever talk about it. It’s nothing to even talk about. Nothing to really bring up.

“Sure enough, I love when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year.”

Kelce has been there to support Swift as well, including flying to Bueno Aires, Argentina for one of her concerts during the Chiefs’ bye week this regular season.

But Swift’s presence at Chiefs games this season reached its peak when she joined the Kelce family on the field to celebrate the AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens and kissed her significant other in celebration.

Kelce will, however, not be on the red carpet with Swift at the Grammy’s this weekend due to the Chiefs’ schedule leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammy’s and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” he said.

For some, the mass attention could’ve been too much this season, but Kelce has taken it all in stride and with grace. And while some say it was going to affect his play on the field — there was a stretch where Kelce struggled during the regular — he’s locked in with Patrick Mahomes in these playoffs, scoring three touchdowns in the last two games.

Say what you might about the relationship ever is talking about right now, but Kelce and Swift are clearly not listening. They’re living in the moment with each other, and it’s something Kelce cherishes.

“It’s exciting for me, but it was all brand new, man,” he said. “From having the paparazzi following me every single day into work, to just everybody having my name on their talk show every single day, whether it’s sports, whether it’s not sports, it’s just been a crazy, crazy ride I could’ve never anticipated. I’m having fun with it.”