Travis Kelce offers colorful take on Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring design error: ‘I don’t give a s—‘

The Kansas City Chiefs made a pretty significant error on the team’s latest Super Bowl ring design, but Travis Kelce thinks the mess-up makes these rings all the more “exclusive.”

Speaking to his brother Jason Kelce on the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the two NFL brothers discussed Travis’ flashy new ring that featured 529 diamonds, 38 rubies and 14.8 carats’ worth of gems.

It also included somewhat of a misprint.

In a photo released by the team on social media, the inside of the ring included a list of the Chiefs’ playoff wins and their opponents seeding. But it mistakenly included the Miami Dolphins as the sixth seed instead of the seventh seed.

“I don’t give a s—,” Travis said of the misprint. “I like it that we didn’t give a f— about what seed Miami was. Yeah, they were the seventh. Who cares? They could’ve done no seeds on the side of them and I would’ve been fine.”

“I think it makes it more unique. Like, ‘Oh, yeah we made it really detailed, and ops we screwed up.’ Just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing.”

Despite his high praise for what was his third Super Bowl ring, Travis went on to point out that his favorite of the three was the ring he won over brother Jason.

“It feels like a championship ring when you look at it,” he said of it.

The Chiefs are on the hunt for their third-straight Super Bowl title, and for Kelce, last season’s repeat is already in the past.

“We’ve got a lot we want to do, and we’re very focused to keep our eyes on the prize.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

