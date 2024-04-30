Travis Kelce made NFL’s highest-paid tight end with 2-year Chiefs extension

Any rumors about Travis Kelce retiring came to a close on Monday, as the Kansas City Chiefs gave him a two-year contract extension to make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

The Chiefs announced the deal after reports went out, saying “we signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract.”

Kelce now has two more years at a reported $34.25 million tacked on to the remaining two years of his old deal with the Chiefs. He has $17 million guaranteed money for the 2024 season, as well as additional money vesting year-by-year, per NFL Network. Kelce is now signed through the 2027 season, where he will be 38 years old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce previously signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension, which had him with the Chiefs until 2026 where he would be an unrestricted free agent. That contract pays out roughly $14.3 million per season, and $21 million of it was guaranteed.

With his older brother, Jason Kelce, retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, many wondered what the younger Kelce would be doing.

But after back-to-back Super Bowl victories — and Kelce showing that he is still arguably the best tight end in the NFL — he’s ready to keep competing alongside Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs.

TRAVIS AND JASON KELCE REVEAL HOW MANY NFL PLAYERS BELIEVE IN FLAT EARTH CONSPIRACY THEORY

Mahomes commented on the Kelce extension after hearing the news go down.

“I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!” Mahomes posted on his X account.

While one of the league’s prolific stars, Kelce has taken multiple pay cuts in the past to make sure the Chiefs can continue building championship rosters, and that’s obviously paid off.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Kelce has three Super Bowl rings under his belt and should be passing Antonio Gates for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history this season. Kelce has 11,328 in his career to Gates’ 11,841.

This past season was a whirlwind for Kelce on and off the field, though, as his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift took center stage no matter the event. There were questions of him potentially not being focused, but he had 984 yards on 93 receptions with five touchdowns during the regular season, and he was even better in the Super Bowl run during the postseason.

Kelce 355 yards in four games, including 93 yards on nine catches in the overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. He had three touchdowns throughout the playoffs as well.

Though the Chiefs added some wide receiver talent for Mahomes this offseason — Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was signed in free agency, while the Chiefs’ first-round pick went to the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record holder, Xavier Worthy, out of Texas — Kelce is still the MVP’s favorite and most reliable target on the gridiron.

That connection, which is feared by every team that goes against the Chiefs each season, will remain feared until they are no longer together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But that time won’t be in the near future, as the Chiefs and Kelce remain together for years to come.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.