Travis Kelce is ‘looking for movie deals’, would love a part in this Adam Sandler film

Could Travis Kelce be in “Happy Gilmore 2”? As of now, his involvement in the newly announced sequel is a fan conspiracy.

On Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, the brothers discussed a fan theory circling on Reddit that predicts Travis will be part of “Happy Gilmore 2.”

“Obviously, been a huge fan of the Sandman,” Travis said on the podcast.

“Who knows? Theories can come true. Theories can be true, and people just don’t know about it. I might even be in the talking, and nobody knows about it, but I could also not be in the talking,” the football star teased.

Theories of Travis’ involvement started flying mainly after he had sported a “Happy Gilmore” hat for the past couple weeks following the announcement of the film’s upcoming sequel.

The 1996 comedic golf flick “Happy Gilmore” is a fan-favorite, and even though a Travis appearance seems unlikely now, he is far from closed off to the theory started by fans.

“I’ll do anything in the movie. I’ll be a part of it any way I possibly can,” he said.

Travis also said on the podcast that he is “looking for movie deals.”

In May 2024, news broke that Travis was part of the upcoming horror series “Grotesquerie.”

His involvement was announced in a video posted by the show’s star Niecy Nash-Betts.

Other than dating music sensation Taylor Swift, thrusting him into the spotlight, Travis has taken on other entertainment ventures outside his football career.

In addition to his role in “Grotesquerie,” he was a producer of the 2024 film “My Dead Friend Zoe” and is hosting the upcoming game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”