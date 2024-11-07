Travis Kelce defends brother Jason for spiking fan’s phone following homophobic slur

Travis Kelce has come to his brother’s defense.

Jason Kelce was making his way into Beaver Stadium when a fan asked him how it felt that his brother, Travis, was a “f—-t for dating Taylor Swift.”

Jason then turned, snatched the fan’s phone, and spiked it onto the street.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Afterward, Jason approached the fan and said, “Who’s the f—-t now” several times.

“I know it’s weighing on you brother, that s— sucks,” Travis said on the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. “You shouldn’t feel this much, obviously the scrutiny and the media view on it and everybody passing around the videos that are being out there.”

“That’s gonna make it a bigger situation than, I think, what it really is. But, the real situation is you had some f—ing clown come up to you and talk about your family, and you reacted in a way that was defending your family,” Travis pleaded. “And, you might have used some words that you regret using. And, that’s a situation that where you just kinda have to learn from and own. And I think you owning it and you speaking about it shows how sincere you are to a lot of people in this world.”

LIONS SAFETY BRIAN BRANCH REGRETS FLIPPING MIDDLE FINGERS TO PACKERS FAN AFTER EJECTION

Jason did say he regretted using the slur as retaliation.

“Listen, I think everybody’s seen on social media everything that took place this week,” Kelce said on ESPN on Monday. “Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it, and in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. That moment I fell down to a moment I shouldn’t have.

“So, I think the bottom line is I try to live my life by the golden rule — it’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week. I’m going to do that moving forward and continue to do that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Penn State police are investigating the incident, which took place prior to Saturday’s Nittany Lions’ game against Ohio State.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.