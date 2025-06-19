Travis Kelce admits returning to Chiefs, NFL for 2025 season ‘wasn’t a very tough decision’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce entered this offseason surrounded by uncertainty. The 35-year-old faced questions about whether the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles would be the final time he laced up his NFL cleats.

Kelce ultimately decided to continue playing the game he loves.

“I’m coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” Kelce wrote in a text message to Pat McAfee that the ESPN host read during his show. “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

This week, Kelce indicated that while he perhaps did briefly contemplate stepping away, he never actually strongly considered retiring.

“I love football. I don’t think I really thought about it that much,” Kelce told the assembled media on Wednesday at the Chiefs minicamp. “… I love coming in to work every single day. It wasn’t a very tough one for me. I know I’m getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I’ve got a lot I can prove in this league. With that being said, it really wasn’t that hard of a decision for me.”

Kelce finished the Super Bowl loss with four receptions for 39 yards. The tight end expressed regret over his forgettable showing in the game, telling reporters he “felt like I failed my guys.” But added, he “really didn’t feel like it was my last game.”

The Chiefs have played in the last three Super Bowls, winning two. Kelce reaffirmed his desire to hoist the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy once again at the end of the upcoming season.

Anything less than another championship would be a failure in Kelce’s eyes. “That’s the only way I determine if it’s a successful (season) or not,” he said. “It’s just how I’m wired now.”

Kelce fell short of the 1,000-yard receiving mark last season. He ended the regular season with 823 yards.

Kelce said he will worry about his playing future after the 2025 season. In the meantime, he is staying focused on trying to help the Chiefs be the last team standing next February.

“I got one year on this contract, I know that, and we’ll try and figure out something for next year,” Kelce said. “The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can’t see myself ever playing anywhere else. We’ll deal with that down the road when the time is right, but right now I’m focused on winning a championship this year.”

