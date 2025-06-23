Travis Hunter secures unprecedented rookie deal with Jaguars, who make unique announcement

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It took some time to figure out, but the Jacksonville Jaguars and their No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter, have agreed on his rookie deal.

The announcement was quite unique, and the payout was historic.

The Jaguars announced Hunter’s deal twice, one with a post that he was a defensive back that signed, while the other noted him as a wide receiver.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s ability to play both sides of the ball is how the Jaguars want to deploy him, and these two announcements once again confirm the organization’s intentions to use him in that fashion.

Hunter’s deal is worth $46.65 million and is fully guaranteed over the next four years with Jacksonville, who also have a fifth-year option if they so choose.

Hunter will also be receiving his $30.57 million signing bonus entirely up front, making him the first non-quarterback who was not drafted first overall to negotiate payment of his whole signing bonus at the front end of his deal, per ESPN.

While there was not a situation like the one going on between the Cincinnati Bengals and their first-round pick, Shemar Stewart, some doubters believed Hunter not signing with the Jaguars yet could lead to a rift down the road ahead of training camp.

However, the deal got done, and Hunter will be prepared for the July 19 start, when rookies have to report to the team facility to begin their first journey toward the NFL regular season.

Once again, the Jaguars’ front office, led by new GM James Gladstone, shows their confidence in Hunter with this historic deal. After all, Gladstone jumped up to second overall back in April to make sure he landed a potentially franchise-altering player.

Jacksonville, despite the talent on its roster, has missed the playoffs the last two seasons, leading to an organizational overhaul that included getting rid of head coach Doug Pederson. Liam Coen, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ explosive offense last season, is now in charge of getting Trevor Lawrence and company back on track with a playoff berth like they accomplished in 2022 in mind.

Lawrence is expected to have Hunter on his line of scrimmage throughout the 2025-26 NFL campaign, but it is unknown how the Jaguars wish to deploy him on offense and defense this year. He should be getting some good reps at receiver, though, as the Jaguars could have a dynamic duo brewing with budding star Brian Thomas Jr., who cemented himself as the clear number one receiver in his rookie season in 2024.

