Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard aims to keep fans united amid coronavirus pandemic

It may be sometime before Damian Lillard can step onto a basketball court in a Portland Trail Blazers jersey, but he’s hoping to keep his fans and followers together through his social media.

Lillard told reporters Tuesday he is trying to use his social media platform to unite people in a time where people around the world feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Athletic.

“I’m just trying to connect with people,” he said. “All of us being forced to quarantine, you know, we are stuck in the house and not able to go along with our normal activities. It’s putting us in a different position where we have to communicate.”

Lillard said he’s been connecting with his son and doing the things he wouldn’t normally be doing because he would be at the gym or on the road, such as changing his diapers and making him meals.

“So I’ve just taken that same approach when I’m on social media … just trying to be a part of that unity and togetherness that’s necessary right now because it’s one of those times where we are all experiencing the same thing … What we are experiencing we are experiencing all as one,” he added.

The point guard said he hasn’t been tested for coronavirus and has been self-isolating at home. He said he also contributed $100,000 in relief efforts.

“I felt like it was important to share that and kind of plant that seed and let people know that this is not a situation where we are doing a favor. This is the right thing to do,” he said.