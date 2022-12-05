Trae Young missed Hawks’ game vs. Nuggets after argument with head coach Nate McMillan: report

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young reportedly did not attend the team’s game against the Denver Nuggets after having a disagreement with head coach Nate McMillan during a team shootaround.

Looking to get work done on his shoulder, Young decided to skip Friday’s shootaround for treatment, according to The Athletic report on the situation, and decide if he could play against Denver.

Well, that decision reportedly wasn’t approved by McMillan, who gave Young a choice: come off the bench for Atlanta in the game or don’t attend the game.

Young chose not to play at all.

The Hawks went on to win, 117-110, on Saturday night with Dejounte Murray picking up the slack in the absence of Young, scoring 34 on 13-of-22 shooting with three rebounds and eight assists.

McMillan called it a “miscommunication” between him and Young. He is expected to play Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This is the latest instance in which a reported moment of tension has affected the Hawks. The Athletic added that the team has had multiple team meetings to resolve conflicts within the organization.

That said, the report says McMillan’s job is safe.

Young is averaging 27.8 points for Atlanta this season with 2.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game. However, his shooting numbers are down a bit, averaging 41.1% from the field while shooting 30.3% from three-point land.

Last season, Young was at 46% and 38.2% in those categories, respectively.

The Hawks are currently 13-10 on the season, putting them fourth in Eastern Conference standings.

McMillan led Young & Co. to the eighth seed last year with a 43-39 record. Atlanta lost in the first round to the Miami Heat.