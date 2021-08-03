Trae Young is getting rewarded for leading the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.

On Tuesday, the Hawks signed their superstar point guard to a five-year, $207 million designated rookie maximum extension, ESPN reported, citing Young’s agent Omar Wilkes of Klutch Sports.

Young, who is already one of the top scorers in the NBA, was the driving force behind Atlanta’s improbable run to the conference finals, which included an impressive victory over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in seven games.

During the 2020 NBA season, Young averaged 29.6 points per game, which was good for fourth in the league. It was the most by a Hawks player since Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins averaged 29.9 points per game back in 1993.

While leading the Hawks to their second conference finals appearance in the last half-century, Young averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists per game.

The 22-year-old will be a key piece for the Hawks as they look to build around him for years to come.