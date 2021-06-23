Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks stunned the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 over the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Young scored 48 points on 17-of-34 shooting in the win. Young was 4-for-13 from three-point range. He added 11 assists and seven rebounds. Six of Young’s final points were from the foul line and he made a key assist to John Collins, who nailed a three-pointer to cut the lead to one point.

Clint Capela’s offensive rebound and score with about 30 seconds remaining in the game put the Hawks up one point. Young would put the Hawks up three points with two game-sealing free throws.

A 27-foot three-point attempt from Khris Middleton was off the mark.

Young started to heat up in the third quarter. He was 5-for-11 from the field and nailed two three-points on the Bucks. He also showed off with an impressive shimmy before nailing the long jumper.

Young also had an impressive off-the-glass pass to Collins, who threw it down for an easy two.

Capela had 12 points and 19 rebounds. Collins added 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Jrue Holiday had 33 points and 10 assists. Middleton finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Hawks have won the first game of each series they’ve been in so far in the playoffs.

It’s the first Hawks’ conference finals victory since the NBA moved to conferences with two divisions in each conference in 1971. The Hawks got one game over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Division Finals in 1969.