The woman who caused a massive pile-up at the Tour de France on Saturday is reportedly still on the run and may have fled the country in the aftermath of the incident.

French authorities said the suspect, dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped shirt and a yellow raincoat, fled the scene before anyone could reach her. She was holding a sign that read “ALLEZ OPI-OMI!” as cyclist Tony Martin and his teammates crashed into her.

According to Ouest-France, the woman fled the scene and may have traveled to Germany. The woman intended to send a message for her grandparents.

Several videos posted on social media showed a spectator holding out a cardboard sign on the side of the road when a rider in the peloton crashed into the sign, causing a massive pileup.

Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP that the tour plans to sue.

“We are suing this woman who behaved so badly,” he said. “We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this do not spoil the show for everyone.”

Lieutenant-colonel Joel Scherer of the French Gendarmerie also told AFP that the police intend to charge the suspect when she’s found for “unintentional short-term injury through a manifestly deliberate breach of a duty of safety or care.”

Bradley Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France, said he had no sympathy for the fan.

“They’re part and parcel of the spectacle of the Tour de France. And this year, in particular, being able to come back onto the route and watch it. I don’t know how you police it,” Wiggins told Eurosport.

Christian Prudhomme, the general director for the Tour, said the massive number of fans at the race was an issue.

“You come here to see heroes,” Prudhomme told French media. “If you want to see yourself look in the mirror.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.