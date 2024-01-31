Toronto strip club offers free lap dances for NHL All-Stars

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Being an NHL All-Star athlete certainly has its perks: more pay, more notoriety, and apparently, more lap dances.

The NHL All-Star festivities are in Toronto, and a local strip club wants to be a part of them.

Fillmores, a gentlemen’s club roughly a mile away from the home of the Maple Leafs, is offering free lap dances to all NHL All-Stars – with proof of identification, of course.

Fillmores says they have run similar promotions in the past with other notable events in the Toronto area.

“For example, Pan Am Game Medal winners, G20 Leaders … without giving away too many details, we have had positive response from attendees of past events to which we have extended a similar offer,” Filmores told The Daily Hive. “Suffice it to say, discretion is a virtue, and the Pan Am Medals were very impressive.”

A club in Las Vegas had a similar promotion last summer, when their hometown Golden Knights were in the Stanley Cup Final.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club offered members of the team “platinum VIP membership access” for life – free lap dances – if they won the Cup, which they did.

It is unknown how often members of the team have frequented the establishment since.

There are 47 All-Stars this season, four of whom are already hometown heroes. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Mitch Marner all play for the Leafs.

The skills competition will be on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena, while the game will be played the next afternoon.

The season will restart next Monday, giving those who attend Fillmores after the game some extra time to get back to practice and gear up for the second half of their season.

